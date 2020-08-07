Day back on top of his game after some inner soul-searching

Aussie Jason Day reacts to his tee shot on the fourth hole during the opening round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park

Advertising Read more

San Francisco (AFP)

Jason Day says a new perspective on life after a period of soul-searching has helped him rediscover his best form.

The Australian moved to the top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship on Thursday after carding a five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park.

Afterwards, the 32-year-old Queenslander said a more positive outlook had put his fortunes on the upswing.

"I finally had enough of feeling sorry for myself, and it's easy to do that in this game because it is so mentally tough," he said. "You can start blaming everything else but yourself.

"Sometimes you've just got to pull your pants up and just move on."

That what the Australian has done over the past few weeks and he is now playing at the top of his game at just the right time.

On Thursday, the 2015 PGA Championship winner had five birdies and no bogeys for a one-shot lead over a large pack of former champions and serious contenders.

Day is coming off a string of four straight top ten finishes since the USPGA Tour restarted after the global pandemic shut things down for three months.

"I feel like the momentum that I've had over the last three starts has kind of seeped into this week," said Day.

"The funny thing is that every day I'm excited to go back to the golf course and play, whereas before I was struggling to get up and going.

"I feel like I've been working very hard in the off-weeks and especially when I come to a tournament to be able to get my putting back to where it is because it's always been a strength of mine.

"The game is slowly coming around, the confidence is coming around because I'm starting to see the results."

The first PGA Championship on the US west coast since 1988 is also being contested without spectators and the players have to undergo regular coronavirus testing and temperature screenings.

"I actually miss playing in front of fans because you obviously work off that, especially in a major championship. Usually it's buzzing, and it happens from Monday all the way through to Sunday.

"It's just a lot of people here. There's a big buzz going around the golf course.

"It's a major championship. It's the first one of the year. It's still just not the same"

© 2020 AFP