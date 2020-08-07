Dutch cyclist Jakobsen out of coma after crash: race organisers

Advertising Read more

Warsaw (AFP)

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has awoken from a medically-induced coma following a horrific crash in the Tour of Poland and is now in "good" condition, race organisers said on Friday.

"We have good news from the hospital in Sosnowiec! @FabioJakobsen is awake now from the coma. Condition is 'good'," the Tour of Poland said on Twitter.

The hospital where the 23-year-old rising star is being treated in southern Poland was also due to give an update after he sustained injuries to the face.

Jakobsen was thrown into and over a barrier at 80 kilometres (50 miles) an hour on Wednesday as he raced elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen in the opening stage of the Tour of Poland in Katowice.

Groenewegen veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. Jakobsen somersaulted over the barriers before colliding with a race official.

Groenewegen went on to win the stage but was later disqualified with Jakobsen declared the winner.

Jakobsen was left fighting for his life and underwent a five-hour operation immediately after the accident.

Pawel Gruenpeter, deputy head of the hospital, on Thursday said his condition had improved but was still "serious but stable" as he was taken out of the coma.

Groenewegen on Thursday also apologised saying: "I can't find the words to describe how sorry I am for Fabio and the others who fell or were affected.

"I am thinking about him all the time," he wrote.

The Katowice prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the accident.

Police have also gathered records of the crash, along with the bikes of the injured riders.

© 2020 AFP