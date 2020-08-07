Groenewegen suspended after crash which left Tour of Poland rival in coma

Advertising Read more

Warsaw (AFP)

Dylan Groenewegen, the cyclist whose rash push on Fabio Jakobsen left his Dutch compatriot in a coma after a horror crash on the Tour of Poland, was suspended by his team on Friday.

"We have decided that Dylan will not start in a race until the judgement of the disciplinary committee to which the UCI (International Cycling Union) has handed over the incident," said the Jumbo-Visma team in a statement.

Jakobsen was thrown into and over a barrier at 80 kilometres (50 miles) an hour on Wednesday as he raced elbow-to-elbow with Groenewegen in the opening stage in Katowice.

Groenewegen had veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival of Deceuninck-Quick Step into the security wall.

Jakobsen somersaulted over the barriers before colliding with a race official.

Groenewegen went on to win the stage but was later disqualified with Jakobsen declared the winner.

Jakobsen was left fighting for his life and underwent a five-hour operation immediately after the accident after sustaining severe injuries to the face.

On Friday, however, the 23-year-old was awoken from a medically-induced coma and will be able to return home soon, race officials said.

"Dylan is devastated about what has happened and the, unintentional, severe consequences for others involved in the crash. He feels very sorry," added his team on Friday.

"Dylan acknowledges that he made an incorrect move by deviating from his line and that he has been correctly disqualified.

"Team Jumbo-Visma stands for fair sportsmanship, within the rules. With his move Dylan broke a sports rule and that's unacceptable."

© 2020 AFP