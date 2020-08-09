'Grandma' Max and Serena's masks: Who said what over the sporting weekend

That's our boy: Max Verstappen celebrates with Red Bull team-mates after winning the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone

Paris (AFP)

Who said what over the sporting weekend:

"I don't want to drive like a grandma."

-- Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen after being told by his Red Bull team to save his tyres in the blistering Silverstone heat.

"It's not ideal and I think that as a team we were sleeping at some points in the race."

-- Valtteri Bottas, who started Sunday's race at Silverstone on pole, criticises his Mercedes outfit after finishing third.

"I have like 50 masks that I travel with, I don't ever want to be without one. With health concerns I am super careful with what I have been doing and everyone in the Serena bubble is really protected."

-- Tennis star Serena Williams on being a "recluse" in Florida during the coronavirus lockdown.

"From Maestro to Mister."

-- Juventus statement World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo as their new coach to succeed the sacked Maurizio Sarri

"I'm very aware I didn't keep well, I missed some chances and at this level you can't afford to do that, no matter how many runs you score. Thoughts go through your head that if I don't score any runs, I've maybe played my last game."

-- England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler after making 75 runs in the three-wicket first Test win over Pakistan in Manchester. The innings came after he had been widely criticised for his work behind the stumps.

"We were one punch away from finishing the game off."

-- Pakistan captain Azhar Ali after his team lost a match they had controlled.

"A Formula One comeback within 10 hours, just getting back in the paddock without any kind of preparation 10 minutes before a session. It was challenging to say the least, but good fun at the same time."

-- Nico Hulkenberg on his surprise call-up to replace Sergio Perez in the Racing Point F1 team at Silverstone.

"I wanted to give everything today for Fabio. After stage 1, we all had some pretty tough moments, but stayed together and I think the whole world saw today just how strong this team is."

-- Remco Evenepoel, of the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, after winning the fourth stage of the Tour of Poland on Saturday, holding Fabio Jakobsen's bib number 75 as he crossed the line. Jakobsen had been seriously injured in a crash on the first stage. Evenepoel went on to win the race on Sunday.

"I want to stand up because in my eyes, this defeat is on me. I have to take responsibility for it."

-- Real Madrid's Raphael Varane whose two errors allowed Manchester City to knock his team out of the Champions League.

© 2020 AFP