Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa smiles as he completes his winning round at the PGA Championship

San Francisco (AFP)

Collin Morikawa captured the PGA Championship on Sunday, wrapping up his first major championship victory with a bogey-free 64 in San Francisco.

The 23-year-old American won in his second career major appearance, clinching the win with a magical eagle on No. 16 to win by two strokes.

Morikawa eventually finished at 13-under 267 at the TPC Harding Park course.

Third round leader Dustin Johnson had to settle for a tie for second with England's Paul Casey. Johnson shot a 68 and Casey closed with a 66 to reach 11-under 269.

Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler all finished in a tie for fourth, three shots adrift of Morikawa.

Morikawa had four birdies, including two in his first four holes as he got off to a hot start. But it was his eagle at No. 16 that separated him from the tight pack at the top of the leaderboard.

Brooks Koepka failed in his bid for a historic three peat.

The two-time defending PGA champion got off to a woeful start with four bogeys on the front nine en route to a four-over 74.

Tiger Woods rebounded from a frustrating third round to shoot a 67 and finish one under for the tournament.

Woods struggled on the greens early in the tournament, but found his putting groove Sunday, needing just 21 putts in the fourth round.

© 2020 AFP