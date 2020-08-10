MotoGP season to end in Portugal on November 22

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

MotoGP announced on Monday the coronavirus-hit season will end with the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao on the weekend of November 20-22.

Yamaha satellite team rider Fabio Quartararo leads the championship, which has been rescheduled and postponed to include only European races due to the COVID-19 outbreak, after three rounds.

"I am very proud that MotoGP will return to my country eight years after the last Grand Prix, which took place at the Circuito do Estoril in May 2012," the International Motorcycling Federation president Jorge Viegas said in a statement.

"I would like to warmly thank Dorna, the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and the Motorcycling Federation of Portugal for having managed to meet the necessary conditions for the organisation of the finale of the 2020 FIM Grand Prix World Championship to take place in Portugal," he added.

The event will give Miguel Oliveira, who is 12th in the standings ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, the chance to race on home soil.

"It's a dream come true for me. I raced there two years in the world championships, one year in 125 and one in Moto3, and it's a super special place," the only Portuguese pilot in MotoGP said.

"It's a special feeling to race in my home country. The fact that it's the last race is unbelievable, I'll go flat out and give it my all," he added.

