South African Schoeman available early for Scotland after rule change delay

Paris (AFP)

South African-born Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman will be eligible to play for Scotland next year after World Rugby announced a delay to its residency ruling on Monday.

The move to increase the time an individual must spend in a country to represent the national side from three to five years has been changed from the end of this year to December 31, 2021.

Schoeman, 26, who joined the Scottish club ahead of the 2018 campaign after three seasons with the Blue Bulls, will be available for his adopted nation in the middle of 2021.

"Due to the disruption to the international calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, playing opportunities have been significantly affected across the sport's 127 member unions and eligible players may have been prevented from representing a union on the basis of 36 months residency by the scheduled cut-off date and would therefore automatically move into the 60-month requirement," World Rugby said in a statement.

© 2020 AFP