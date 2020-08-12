Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper gets Netflix show

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Sarah Cooper, the US comedian whose uncanny lip-synch impersonations of President Donald Trump have gained millions of fans worldwide, will star in her own Netflix special, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

"Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be released this fall and feature a variety of satirical political sketches and other vignettes as well as famous guests.

It will be executive produced by Maya Rudolph, whose own Emmy-nominated impressions of Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live" have been widely shared since Harris was confirmed Tuesday as the Democrats' vice-presidential candidate.

Cooper, a former Google employee, shot to fame during the pandemic by lampooning some of Trump's most infamous outbursts -- including his suggestion that injecting disinfectant could help fight the coronavirus.

That 49-second clip -- entitled "How to medical" -- saw Cooper lip-synch along to Trump's proposal that bringing "light inside the body" might help combat the disease, while emulating the president's power-posturing body language.

It has been viewed over 22 million times on Twitter alone.

The 40-something Jamaican-born comedian calls Trump her "head writer," and has gained over two million Twitter followers as well as celebrity fans such as former president Barack Obama, comedians Steve Martin and Jerry Seinfeld, and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Cooper is also the author of best-selling books "100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings" and "How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings."

The variety special will be directed by "Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne.

