Kushner says new Israeli-Arab deal possible within months

White House advisor Jared Kushner says more Arab countries may strike deals soon with Israel

Washington (AFP)

White House advisor Jared Kushner predicted a "very good chance" of Israel and another Arab country announcing a peace deal within the next three months after Thursday's announcement of normalization between Israel and the UAE.

"I do think there's a very good chance," Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's point man on the Middle East and also his son in law, told reporters when asked if another such breakthrough could come in the next 90 or so days -- roughly the period ahead of US elections.

He described the Israeli-UAE deal as "an icebreaker between these two countries" and said that what "we'll hopefully see from there is more countries start to do the same."

Kushner dismissed reports of a chilly reception by Palestinians, calling it "a fairly predictable response that we've seen time and time again."

Trump first announced the decision by Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is now only the third Arab nation to have full diplomatic ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

Trump's national security advisor Robert O'Brien likewise predicted further thaws between Israel and Arab countries.

"We believe there are other countries waiting in the wings," he said.

O'Brien also poured lavish praise on his boss, saying Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

"It will take some time in this environment but it wouldn't surprise me that the president is eventually nominated for a Nobel prize," he said.

Trump "should be a frontrunner for the Nobel Peace Prize."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and either Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan or another UAE prince are being invited to a "formal signing ceremony at the White House," O'Brien said.

