Perez returns for Spanish Grand Prix after negative coronavirus test

Montmeló (Spain) (AFP)

Sergio Perez makes his return at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix after missing the last two races due to coronavirus, his Racing Point team announced on Thursday.

The Mexican driver tested positive for COVID-19 before the British Grand Prix, and again before the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, both at Silverstone.

But a negative result means he is free to resume for Racing Point who had called on German driver Nico Hulkenberg to act as his replacement.

"We're pleased to share the news that @SChecoPerez has tested negative for COVID-19," the team posted on Twitter.

"The @fia have confirmed that Checo can return to the @F1 paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend’s #SpanishGP."

