Selby puts pressure on O'Sullivan in World Snooker semi-final

London (AFP)

Mark Selby piled the pressure on Ronnie O'Sullivan as he hit back to take a 9-7 lead in their World Snooker Championship semi-final on Thursday.

Selby trailed 5-3 from Wednesday's action, but he took the first four frames of the resumption before holding his nerve to open up a two-frame lead at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Five-time champion O'Sullivan, who had been unhappy with the amount of bad kicks he had suffered on Wednesday, was left shaking his head again as another cost him an easy black when he was in pole position to take the first frame.

Selby eventually got the better of a prolonged bout of safety play to edge himself to within a single frame of O'Sullivan.

They were level after the next when three-time champion Selby put together a break of 97, his highest of the match.

O'Sullivan's fluency had deserted him and having been among the balls twice only to miss blue and then black, he saw Selby clinch a fourth successive frame to take a 6-5 lead after sinking a fine long red.

O'Sullivan was left rapping his knuckles on the table in frustration after failing to drop a difficult pink as the session drew to a close, in the process handing Selby the opportunity to make it 9-7 with a break of 76.

In the other semi-final, Kyren Wilson fought back to level at 8-8 against Anthony McGill.

Wilson trailed 6-2 overnight in the best of 33-frame clash, but he hit two centuries to win six of the eight frames.

McGill, in his first world semi-final, potted just 47 balls in the session.

