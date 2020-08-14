Divac steps down as NBA Kings GM, Dumars takes charge

Vlade Divac stepped down Friday as general manager of the Sacramento Kings after they missed the NBA playoffs for a 14th consecutive season

Vlade Divac stepped down as general manager of the NBA's Sacramento Kings on Friday and Joe Dumars, another ex-player, was named to take his duties on an interim basis.

Divac, a 52-year-old Serbian, played in the NBA from 1989-2005 with the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets while Dumars, 57, was a two-time NBA champion playing for Detroit from 1985-1999.

Dumars, who was named a special advisor to the Kings in June 2019, will be executive vice president of basketball operations until a new general manager is named.

The Kings finished the season 31-41, going 3-5 in the COVID-19 quarantine bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and failing to qualify for the Western Conference playoffs for a 14th consecutive season.

"This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the best path ahead as we work to build a winning team that our loyal fans deserve," Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said.

"Joe has become a trusted and valued advisor since joining the team last year and I'm grateful to have him take on this role at an important time for the franchise."

Divac was given charge of the Kings' basketball operations in March 2015 but the team never managed a winning campaign under his direction.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the general manager for the Kings," Divac said. "Sacramento and the Kings will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish them all the best moving forward."

