Lyon's two-goal hero Dembele hails 'great team'

Lisbon (AFP)

Moussa Dembele said Lyon's shock 3-1 Champions League victory over Manchester City showed the French side are a "great team" as well after reaching the semi-finals for just the second time in the club's history.

French striker Dembele scored twice after coming on as a substitute for the final 15 minutes in Lisbon as Lyon dumped out Pep Guardiola's City to set up a clash with favourites Bayern Munich for a spot in the final.

"It was a difficult match against a very big team," Dembele told RMC Sport.

"When you're on the bench it's not always easy but you've got to keep your spirits up and make sure that when the coach brings you on you play your part.

"There's always this bit of sadness for a player when you don't start a match. But a match is long and as long as the referee hasn't blown the final whistle, there's always a possibility."

Saturday's game was just the third in five months for Lyon who finished seventh in Ligue 1 after the season was curtailed early following the coronavirus pandemic.

"After the break the team came back and made a promise to try and give everything each time we're on the pitch," said Dembele.

"We're still here and that means we're a great team."

