O'Sullivan on top in world final after scrappy first session

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan holds a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson after a scrappy first session of the world championship final

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan took the honours in the first session of the World Snooker Championship final on Saturday, opening up a 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson in the best-of-35 frame contest.

The 44-year-old Englishman, appearing in his first world final since he lost to Mark Selby in 2014, did not have to be at his best to forge clear in a scrappy session.

Both players had to get accustomed to having around 300 spectators in the Crucible Theatre auditorium.

Playing without fans earlier in the tournament had been described by O'Sullivan as like competing "in a morgue".

They could attend after the British Government revived their pilot scheme for selected sports events to have spectators, conditional on social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The championships had been due to have spectators throughout the fortnight but the government abruptly halted the experiment after the first day due to an upsurge in infections nationwide.

World number eight Wilson, perhaps feeling the effects of his nerve-jangling 17-16 semi-final win over Anthony McGill where the final frame lasted over an hour, never achieved any sort of fluency in what is his first world final.

O'Sullivan, who also won his semi-final with Selby 17-16, did manage the sole century break of the contest and put together three others of over 50 points.

Despite there still being a projected three sessions to go, seven-time champion Stephen Hendry said it was game over.

"The match is over as a contest," he told the BBC.

"I hope I am wrong because I want it to be a contest but 6-2 is too much for Wilson to come back from.

"He looked uptight and it looked like it almost meant too much, he needs to chill out."

The evening session gets underway at 1830GMT.

pi/dj

© 2020 AFP