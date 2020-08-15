Tour contenders Kruijswijk, Buchmann crash out of Dauphine

Bora-Hansgrohe's German rider Emanuel Buchmann is out of the Criterium du Dauphine

Advertising Read more

Ugine (France) (AFP)

Dutch Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk and Bora-Hansgrohe's German Emanuel Buchmann were forced to pull out of the Criterium du Dauphine on Saturday after falling on the descent of a mountain.

The pair follow Team Ineos' Tour champion Egan Bernal, who didn't start the penultimate stage due to a bad back, out of the race just two weeks ahead of the Grand Boucle.

Bernal won the 2019 Tour, with Kruijswijk third, and Buchmann coming in fourth.

The fall took place on the first descent after 29km of racing on the 153km run over six mountains.

Buchmann had been in third place and Ineos leader Bernal was in seventh place trailing the currently irresistable Jumbo leader Primoz Roglic by 31 seconds, with this year's Tour due to start August 29.

© 2020 AFP