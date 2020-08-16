Skip to main content
#Beirut Blast
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture

Dovizioso delivers for Ducati at wild Austrian MotoGP

Issued on:

Ducati Andrea Dovizioso, Jack Miller and Joan Mir race for the line in Austria
Ducati Andrea Dovizioso, Jack Miller and Joan Mir race for the line in Austria AFP
1 min
Advertising

Spielberg (Austria) (AFP)

Andrea Dovizioso won an eventful Austrian MotoGP for Ducati on Sunday just 24 hours after revealing he would leave the Italian team at the end of the season.

Spain's Joan Mir on a Suzuki robbed Ducati of a one-two by clinching second spot from Australian Jack Miller with a single corner to spare.

The race featured a string of crashes and narrow escapes notably for Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli and Frenchman Johann Zarco.

In a two way tangle on lap eight at the empty Speilberg circuit Yamaha's Morbidelli and Zarco hit the deck at high speed.

Zarco's Ducati carried on without him, cut a corner and narrowly missed the veteran Valentino Rossi, who was clearly shaken by the close shave.

The riderless bike exploded into pieces at a safety barrier scattering debris through the air as the race was red flagged.

Morbidelli was taken away on a stretcher but was later able to walk to an ambulance as Zarco appeared unhurt.

The accident followed a similar spectacular spill in the earlier Moto2 race.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.