'Killer' bikes, 'dazed' drivers, Pep minds 'the gap': Sports weekend in quotes

Tough job: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola stands on the sideline during the Champions League quarter-final

Paris (AFP)

Who said what over the sporting weekend:

"One day we'll break this gap to the quarter-finals."

-- Man City coach Pep Guardiola after his team were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon, 3-1. Guardiola is yet to get beyond the last eight in his four years in charge of City.

"Different year, same stuff. We need to learn, it's not good enough."

-- City's Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne.

"We eliminated a Juventus side who were one of the contenders to win the Champions League, and a Manchester City side who were contenders to win the Champions League. Bayern will be exactly the same."

-- Lyon coach Rudi Garcia on facing Bayern Munich for a place in the final.

"Losing is not acceptable. Getting to semi-finals isn't acceptable but the best team lost."

-- Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after the 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929hrs consider me as retired."

-- India cricket icon MS Dhoni announces his retirement from the international game.

"What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart."

-- Current India captain Virat Kohli on Dhoni.

"I was in a daze, just another zone."

-- Lewis Hamilton after winning the Spanish Grand Prix for a record 156th podium finish. It was his 88th victory.

"At the moment, I have to say that he drives in a league of his own."

-- Mercedes chief Toto Wolff on Hamilton.

"Morbidelli's bike nearly killed me. The saint of motorcyclists today did a really great job, it was a very dangerous thing."

-- Valentino Rossi, who escaped serious injury or worse at the Austrian Grand Prix, when the bike of the unseated Franco Morbidelli flew past him at 300kmh and missed him by just centimetres.

"We have hit rock bottom. Tonight was unacceptable for Barcelona. It was a disgrace."

-- Barcelona defender Gerard Pique after the 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich.

"It's done my swede in!"

-- Veteran English snooker player Jimmy White after the world championship semi-final between Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill. Wilson won 17-16 after McGill missed a snooker eight times in a row before Wilson fluked a green to effectively seal victory.

