White Sox blast four straight homers in win over Cardinals

Chicago slugger Yoan Moncada hits a three-run homer that launched a rare string of four straight dingers for the White Sox in a Major League Baseball win over the St. Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles (AFP)

Chicago White Sox hitters joined an exclusive Major League Baseball club Sunday, belting four straight home runs on the way to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

The White Sox became just the 10th team to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back in a major league game as they pummelled Cards relief pitcher Roel Ramirez in the fifth inning.

Ramirez was making his major league debut as he replaced Dakota Hudson to open the fifth with the Sox leading 1-0 on an Eloy Jimenez RBI single in the first.

With two outs in the frame, Ramirez surrendered a three-run homer to Yoan Moncada -- who came into the game on a 7-for-42 hitting slump.

Yasmani Grandal followed with his first homer in a White Sox uniform -- smacking it 425 feet into the right field seats.

It was Jose Abreu's turn next -- making it three straight homers by three straight Cuban-born White Sox hitters.

Jiminez made it four in a row.

It was the second time in White Sox history that a side recorded four straight homers in a game.

On August 14, 2008 Chicago's Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexi Ramirez and Juan Uribe went deep against the Kansas City Royals.

The Washington Nationals hit four consecutive on June 9 of last season in a 5-2 road victory over the San Diego Padres when Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, and Anthony Rendon hit eighth-inning back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers against Craig Stammen.

The offensive outburst was a turnaround for the White Sox, who had three hits in each of their losses to the Cardinals in a doubleheader on Saturday.

