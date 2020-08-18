Ireland star Carbery hit by more injury woe

Munster and Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery faces an indefinite period on the sidelines due to a troublesome ankle injury

Advertising Read more

Dublin (AFP)

Ireland and Munster fly-half Joey Carbery has been advised to undergo further rehabilitation on a troublesome ankle and will not be able to play for some time, his province announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old New Zealand-born playmaker, seen as the long-term first choice fly-half for Ireland when Johnny Sexton retires, first injured it in August last year.

The advice means 22-times capped Carbery will be a notable absentee when Munster play bitter rivals Leinster in their Pro14 clash in Dublin on Saturday.

It represents a fresh blow for Carbery as a wrist ligament injury prevented him playing in Ireland's three Six Nations matches earlier this year -- the first under new head coach Andy Farrell.

"It has been confirmed that Joey Carbery will not be available for an indefinite period of time," read a Munster statement.

"Following his latest meeting with the specialist, the 24-year-old has been advised to take further steps in rehabilitating his ankle and to delay his return to rugby."

Johann van Graan, Munster's head coach, said the decision had been taken after talks between himself, Carbery, David Nucifora, Irish Rugby Football Union High Performance Director and Farrell.

"We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all," said van Graan.

"Our priority is to look after him.

"He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs."

Carbery, who escaped Sexton's shadow at Leinster to move to Munster in 2018, said he is optimistic it won't be too long before he returns to the pitch.

"Even though the ankle isn't where it needs to be just yet, I've full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon, and I will be back better than ever," he said.

"I just need time right now."

© 2020 AFP