Defending NBA champion Raptors claw out victory over Nets

Toronto's Fred VanVleet celebrates a basket with teammate Kyle Lowry in the Raptors' 104-99 NBA playoff victory over the Brooklyn Nets

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Toronto reserve Norman Powell scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the defending champion Raptors rallied to beat Brooklyn 104-99 Wednesday in their NBA playoff series.

The Raptors took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round clash, being played in the league's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Raptors, who had converted 22 three-pointers in a game-one blowout of the Nets, connected on just 25.7 percent of their three-point attempts -- and 43.7 percent of shots overall -- under heavy defensive pressure from a Nets team eager to even the series.

But turnovers proved crucial, with nine Toronto giveaways leading to six Nets points while 17 Brooklyn turnovers resulted in 23 points for the Raptors.

Brooklyn, trailing by three with 15 seconds remaining, had a chance to force overtime but an ill-timed pass on their final possession led to a final, decisive turnover -- forced by Toronto's Kyle Lowry -- that sealed the win for the Raptors.

"We've been here before," said Toronto's Fred VanVleet, who delivered a double-double of 24 points and 10 assists. "You've just got to stick with it, weather the storm."

Trailing 80-74 through three quarters, the Raptors opened the fourth on a 17-5 scoring run, taking their first lead since the second period on OG Anunoby's dunk with nine minutes to play.

Powell extended the lead to eight points with a driving dunk, and the Raptors held on.

Lowry finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Pascal Siakam added 19 points for the Raptors, who will try to take a 3-0 lead on Friday.

The game opened the day's action in Orlando, where in other games the Boston Celtics faced the Philadelphia 76ers, the Utah Jazz took on the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Clippers.

© 2020 AFP