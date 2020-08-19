Ghaiyyath triumphs under 'perfect ride' by Buick

Ghaiyyath is one of the best horses William Buick has ridden he said after landing the International Stakes a ride labelled as perfect by trainer Charlie Appleby

London (AFP)

Ghaiyyath eased to his third notable success of the season landing The International Stakes on Wednesday at York with winning jockey William Buick labelling him one of the best horses he has ridden.

The 32-year-old Norwegian looked to be under pressure as three of his four rivals lined up to pounce coming to the business end of the Group One contest run over 1 1/4 miles (2000 metres).

However, once Buick asked the question of Ghaiyyath he responded brilliantly and strode away to beat Irish raider Magical with Lord North third.

"He can do all the things others horses cannot do," said Buick.

"He has another gear and can finish a race off.

"He has everything on his CV and he has beaten all the best.

"I love him.

"He is one of the best I have ridden without a doubt."

Ghaiyyath's trainer Charlie Appleby -- who has seen his star beat legendary stayer Stradivarius in the Coronation Cup and then the latter's stablemate Enable in the Eclipse Stakes this season -- praised Buick.

"That was a perfect ride," said Appleby.

Ghaiyyath's performance -- his ninth win in 12 starts -- had even his rivals in awe with one opining of him "he is a beast."

Buick believes they should try and make amends in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe one of the three races he has tasted defeat in.

"I think that is unfinished business," he said.

Earlier there had been a fairytale win for Pyledriver in the Great Voltigeur Stakes as he bounced back after disappointing in the Epsom Derby.

Pyledriver -- who is 5/1 for next month's English St Leger -- failed to raise a bid at public auction but made Mogul and Darian, who cost a combined 6,900,000 guineas, look very ordinary.

"This is why I get out of bed at half past five in the morning every day and drive the horsebox," gasped trainer William Muir.

© 2020 AFP