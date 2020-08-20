Australia white-ball skipper Finch eyes finale at 2023 World Cup

Advertising Read more

Sydney (AFP)

Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch says the coronavirus shutdown has helped crystallise a decision to retire after the 2023 World Cup in India.

The 33-year-old, who captains the one-day and Twenty20 sides, said he had emerged from the near six-month hiatus refreshed and convinced he still has three more years at the top.

"My end date at this stage is the World Cup final of the 2023 World Cup in India. That's my goal and I'm sticking to it," he told Melbourne radio station SEN Wednesday.

"That's what I had my mind set on a fair way out but I think this period has just confirmed it. That will see me through to (age) 36, obviously with form and injury permitting."

Finch has not played since the pandemic brought Australian cricket to a halt in March, but he will pad up again on the tour of England. Australia leave on Sunday for six matches -- three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals.

The opener said the enforced break had given him time to take stock.

"I think for athletes, especially ones that are travelling non-stop and playing 10 or 11 months of the year, it's been that mental freshen-up that people needed that haven't had the opportunity to do so," he said.

"If I thought that I was going to be pushing it to get to that date (2023), this break has definitely confirmed that I'll be ready to go right through to that period."

Finch's plans would see him lead Australia in three more major tournaments -- the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, in India and Australia respectively, and then the 50-over showpiece a year later.

His long-time opening partner David Warner, also 33, has also expressed a desire to keep going until at least the 2023 tournament, calling it "the ultimate goal".

Pat Cummins is Finch's vice-captain for the England tour and is seen as a leading candidate to replace him, although he will be 30 when the 2023 World Cup rolls around.

