Browns' Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson, at right guarding receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in practice, has been hospitalized with a lacerated liver, the NFL club announced Thursday

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson was recovering in a local hospital on Thursday after suffering a lacerated liver when a teammate landed on him during a practice session.

The 28-year-old defender was taken to the hospital on Wednesday with an abdominal injury and tests revealed the rupture.

"Kevin is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation," the Browns said in a statement Thursday.

Johnson, the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, has made 164 career tackles with 19 pass deflections, an interception, a fumble recovery and a quarterback sack.

Johnson suffered a concussion in the opening game of the 2018 campaign and missed the rest of the season before being released by Houston in 2019. He played with Buffalo last year and joined the Browns in April.

© 2020 AFP