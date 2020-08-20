It's a Love affair as Yorkshire Oaks triumph sets up Arc bid

Phenomenal Irish filly Love will head for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the back of an easy five length success in The Yorkshire Oaks but she will face a tougher task with the likes of two-time Arc winner Enable set to face her

Love's next stop is Europe's most prestigious race the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after she eased to victory in the Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly was barely tested as she added the Group One contest to her equally easy victory in the Epsom Oaks having won the 1000 Guineas prior to that.

She is generally a 5/2 favourite, after her five length victory, to deny Enable a historic third victory in the Arc.

"I am delighted as I was slightly worried about the ground," O'Brien told ITV from home in Ireland.

"We will go straight to the Arc. We are delighted with what we have seen," added the 50-year-old Irishman, who was winning his fifth Yorkshire Oaks.

Love's jockey Ryan Moore said she was becoming a more imposing horse every time she raced.

"She has got stronger and thrived," said Moore.

"She has done it easily here and what is amazing is she'd have won better on good ground, this (good to soft) was not her perfect ground."

Enable's trainer John Gosden decided to avoid a meeting with Love in the Yorkshire Oaks -- a race Enable has won twice -- preferring a lighter prep race, the September Stakes at Kempton on September 5.

Enable is 3/1 for the Arc whilst her stable companion, the legendary stayer Stradivarius, who runs in the Prix Foy at Longchamp on September 13, is 5/1.

Such is the perceived paucity of the home challenge two other English-based runners occupy the next places in the betting.

Godolphin's Ghaiyyath is 6/1 after his impressive win in Wednesday's International Stakes -- although the Charlie Appleby-trained star may be saved for Ascot's Champions Day instead -- and another Gosden runner, French Derby winner Mishriff is the same price.

