Ducati's Miller tops opening Styrian MotoGP practice session

Jack Miller came third in last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring

Spielberg (Austria) (AFP)

Australia's Jack Miller posted the fastest time in Friday's first Styrian MotoGP free practice session, as Ducati continued their strong form after last weekend's victory at the same Spielberg circuit.

Ducati-Pramac rider Miller was 0.004sec quicker than Italy's Andrea Dovizioso, the winner of the Austrian Grand Prix for the Ducati factory team.

Portugal's Miguel Oliveira of the KTM team satellite outfit, KTM-Red Bull-Tech 3, was third on the stable's home track, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo could only manage 10th place.

Frenchman Johann Zarco, penalised Friday for his role in a crash with Franco Morbidelli last week, did not take part in the session after undergoing surgery on the wrist he injured in the collision.

Zarco was sanctioned for "irresponsible riding" and will start his next race from the pitlane as punishment.

Injured defending champion Marc Marquez will miss his fourth race in a row after breaking an arm. Francesco Bagnaia is also still sidelined.

Styrian MotoGP first free practice times:

1. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 1.23:859, 2. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) at 0.004sec, 3. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) 0.039, 4. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.091, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.102, 6. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.339, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.392, 8. Iker Lecuona (ESP/KTM-Tech3) 0.442, 9. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.465, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.522

