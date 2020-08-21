'Exciting' Radradra claims first Bristol try in Gloucester win

Semi Radradra scored seven tries in 13 games for Bordeaux-Begles last season

Fiji centre Remi Radradra scored his first Bristol Bears try since joining from Bordeaux-Begles over the summer in Friday's 33-24 win at Gloucester in the English Premiership.

Radradra, who signed a three-year deal with the Bears after the French club said they failed to match them financially, crossed after 28 minutes after a quiet debut last weekend as his new side kept hold of second place.

"I don't think he has to live up to anything, that boy," Bears coach Pat Lam said.

"When the guys do their jobs it gives Semi the space and we saw what he can do and he's determined to do better than that. So it's exciting," the former Samoa back-rower added.

Former All Blacks full-back Charles Piutau, who reportedly earns £1million ($1.31million), a season was rested with a busy schedule ahead including two midweek fixtures over the next month in a re-scheduled season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Mallins, Henry Purdy, Harry Thacker and Ben Earl also crossed in the Bears' first win at Kingsholm in 14 years.

Elsewhere, leaders Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks 32-22 with England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie scoring the pick of the tries for last year's runners up.

"Everyone in the Sale team knew it was coming, and he still scored it, there's very few people that have got the ability to convert that kind of power and drive over that distance," Chiefs coach Rob Baxter said.

In the other game, Wasps leapfrogged the Sharks to third despite trailing by five points at half-time to overcome Worcester Warriors 30-17.

On Saturday, champions Saracens, who will be relegated at the end of the campaign due to salary cap breaches, head to Harlequins, London Irish host Northampton and Leicester welcome Bath.

