Man Utd captain Maguire arrested over Mykonos 'assault'

Athens (AFP)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested on the Greek tourist island of Mykonos for an alleged assault and attacking police, state agency ANA reported Friday.

United said in a brief statement they were "aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night."

"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

"At this time we will be making no further comment," the club added.

According to police sources, Maguire, his brother and a friend were involved in a fight around midnight with other British tourists outside a bar, ANA said.

Residents called the police, one of whom was attacked by one of the suspects when they responded to the incident, the agency said.

The police asked the suspects to follow them to the police station with the van but when they arrived, they attempted to flee.

They are expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day, ANA said.

