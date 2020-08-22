Israeli protesters stage fresh anti-Netanyahu protest

The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier's official residence in Jerusalem

Thousands of protesters rallied in Jerusalem on Saturday demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting "Minister of Crime", "You're fired" and "Free Israel".

The demonstrators, some playing musical instruments, gathered in front of the premier's official residence. Local media estimated the crowd at around 10,000.

Protests demanding that Netanyahu resign over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis have been mounting in recent weeks and the premier has been scathing in his counter-attack.

Earlier this month, he accused Channel 12 and another private station, Channel 13, of "delivering propaganda for the anarchist left-wing demonstrations" by giving extensive coverage of the rallies.

Israel won praise for its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government has come under criticism amid a resurgence in cases after restrictions were lifted starting in late April. Netanyahu has himself acknowledged that the economy was re-opened too quickly.

