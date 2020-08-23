Bucks' Williams and Magic's Ennis fined after scuffle

The NBA has fined Milwaukee's Marvin Williams and Orlando's James Ennis $15,000 apiece over their altercation in game three of the teams' Eastern Conference first-round playoff series

New York (AFP)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams and Orlando Magic forward James Ennis were fined $15,000 apiece by the NBA on Sunday, a day after they were ejected for fighting in a playoff game.

The Bucks were already leading 53-34 in the second quarter and on the way to a blowout win when Williams and Ennis tangled under the basket.

Ennis then shoved Williams, Williams pushed back and grabbed Ennis's jersey before Ennis appeared to swing a fist in a bid to free himself.

The Bucks went on to win the contest 121-107 in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

