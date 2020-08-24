Husband of jailed UK-Iranian woman fears second Tehran trial

Richard Ratcliffe (L with his daughter Gabriella) also attacked the Iranian regime for allegedly using prisoners as "collateral" against other governments

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran, said Monday he feared she could face a second trial once her sentence ends early next year.

Richard Ratcliffe also attacked the Iranian regime for allegedly using prisoners as "collateral" against other governments.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was convicted of spying and jailed for five years in September 2016 and is due for release in March 2021.

"I think, behind closed doors, they keep saying there's a second court case, they keep talking about running it," he told ITV. "My fear is that's what happens."

Ratcliffe was also asked about any link between his wife's detention to the UK settling a multi-million-pound debt dating back more than 40 years when the Shah of Iran paid the UK £400 million for 1,500 Chieftain tanks.

When the Shah was ousted in 1979, Britain refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic Republic but kept the cash.

The British government has previously admitted it owes Iran up to £300 million ($395 million, 333 million euros), but both countries have denied any link with the Zaghari-Ratcliffe case.

"Well of course there should be no link," added Richard Ratcliffe. "It's completely outrageous to be holding people and using them as collateral."

Separately, a documentary to be aired by the BBC on Monday claims the mother-of-one was on the brink of being freed from jail almost two and a half years ago.

Her husband tells the documentary the family was given a release date of December 28, 2017 but the deal subsequently fell through, though no reason was given.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 after visiting relatives in Iran with the couple's young daughter.

She worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation -- the media organisation's philanthropic arm -- at the time.

She has denied the charge of sedition.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is currently on temporary release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 AFP