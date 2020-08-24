Skip to main content
#COVID-19
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture

Lyon latest Top 14 side to record player COVID-19 case

Issued on:

Ex-France scrum-half Pierre Mignoni was appointed Lyon coach in 2015
Ex-France scrum-half Pierre Mignoni was appointed Lyon coach in 2015 AFP/File
1 min
Advertising

Lyon (AFP)

French Top 14 club Lyon on Monday announced a positive coronavirus case in its squad less than two weeks before the start of the season.

Lyon, who were second in the table when last term was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, host Racing 92 in their first game on September 5.

The individual returned the positive test on Saturday after a friendly loss, also against Racing.

"If he's OK, and there's no issue with his health, he'll be put in quarantine from today. In respect of medical confidentiality his name will not be revealed," Lyon said.

On Sunday, Clermont said they had a positive case but the individual had been absent from the training ground in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Stade Francais recorded around 10 positives after their return from a training camp with some player suffering lung damage.

Lyon's pre-season friendly with Clermont on Saturday is still set to go ahead.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.