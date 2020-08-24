Newcastle sign ex-Burnley midfielder Hendrick

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Newcastle signed former Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer on Monday.

Hendrick agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League club after leaving Turf Moor when his deal expired at the end of last season.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international made 139 appearances for the Clarets following his move from Derby in 2016.

"It's a massive club and playing over the years, going to the stadium, it's one of the best stadiums to play in, so I just want to get playing there," Hendrick told Newcastle's website.

"It's going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I've got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better. I'm looking forward to it. I can't wait."

Hendrick is Newcastle's first signing since the collapse of the proposed takeover by a largely Saudi Arabia-based consortium in July.

© 2020 AFP