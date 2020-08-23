Neymar's tears and golf's 'Lord of the Rings': Who said what in sport this weekend

It ended in tears for Neymar after Sunday's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"It's an incredible feeling, lots of happiness and a bit of sadness for Paris."

-- Paris-born Kingsley Coman after scoring the goal that gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over PSG, his boyhood club, in the Champions League final.

"We want Neymar and Kylian to score but we can't ask for it all the time."

-- PSG coach Thomas Tuchel on his 400-million-euro ($472 million) strike force who were unable to find a way past Bayern. Neymar ended the game with a yellow card and in floods of tears.

"Walking down 18th was strange with no crowds. But it was so beautiful. I thought it looked like Lord of the Rings."

-- German golfer Sophia Popov on the scene at Royal Troon where she won the Women's British Open on Sunday.

"He's the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) isn't he? The GOAT of bowling and England's greatest."

-- England's Dominic Bess on James Anderson edging closer to 600 Test match wickets during the final Test against Pakistan.

"Football without supporters is not football."

-- Shanghai SIPG's Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira after the Chinese Super League allowed fans to attend games for the first time since the lockdown.

"One of my biggest things from moving to L.A. was business stuff. I just feel like there's more chances to do things there as opposed to - no offence Florida because I love you and I've been living there for a long time - but no one really wants to take the flight to Boca Raton sometimes."

-- Tennis star Naomi Osaka on her move to California

"I have to lift my game so much because I don't want him to think, oh, I never want to hit with her again. She totally sucked."

-- Serena Williams after practising with Stefanos Tsitsipas in New York ahead of the relocated Cincinnati Open.

"Yet again the jumps are getting messed with. IT DOESNT WORK! (It) makes me want to bang my head against the wall."

-- Britain's Greg Rutherford, the 2012 Olympic long jump champion, blasts the new-look event at the Stockholm Diamond League.

"I love it. It's like a school trip, because we are all in the same hotel. They have an outdoor area with a big screen, tables and stuff, so we all get our dinner there, even though they don't let us sit more than two in one table."

-- Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari on life in the 'bubble' in New York

"I saw the chequered flag and no one was around me and I was like 'I'm going to win'. It was sweet. Super cool."

-- Miguel Oliveira on winning the Styrian MotoGP with a daring double overtake on the last bend. It's Portugal's first win in the elite division of the sport and a maiden victory for the KTM Tech-3 team.

© 2020 AFP