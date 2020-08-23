PSG fans at Parc des Princes beamback left disappointed amid police clashes

Paris Saint-Germain fans back their team while watching the Champions League final at the Parc des Princes

The 5,000 Paris Saint-Germain fans who gathered at the Parc des Princes on Sunday to cheer on their team in the Champions League final were left disappointed as they fell to Bayern Munich.

Supporters lit flares and belted out their favourite chants together behind the goal as they watched PSG lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich on a big screen at the stadium in the French capital.

Social distancing to protect against the coronavirus went out of the window inside and outside the ground as fans who hoped to celebrate their team's first ever triumph in Europe's top club competition were left without a party to go to.

"We are disappointed but we weren't dreadful," PSG fan Anne Vaneson told AFP.

"In the first half, we were on a level playing field but we paid for a dip in performance in the first 20 minutes of the second half."

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said that she hoped for "mature celebrations" should PSG triumph over Bayern, after supporters clashed with police following their 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals.

However there were scuffles between fans and police outside the ground throughout the game, with youngsters armed with fireworks targeted with tear gas by police.

Dustbins and in one case a vehicle were set on fire by youths angered by their team's defeat, while police vans were pelted with bottles.

Police said that they had to clear away 100 people who had gathered at the Porte de Saint-Cloud area of the French capital near the Parc des Princes.

