Brewers join Bucks boycott over US police shooting: reports

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader says the NBA Milwaukee Bucks took a "tremendous stand" with their boycott of playing a playoff game Wednesday, a move the MLB Brewers matched by refusing to play against Cincinnati after the shooting of a black man in the state by police on Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers refused to play their Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, mirroring a boycott by the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks following the police shooting of an unarmed black man in the teams' home state.

Multiple US media reports said the Brewers had opted not to play on Wednesday in protest of the shooting of African-American Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Brewers closing pitcher Josh Hader had signaled a likely boycott earlier Wednesday before the team met to discuss the issue.

"I think it's a tremendous stand. This is more about sports," Hader was quoted as saying by USA Today.

According to reports, the Reds supported the decision, meaning the Brewers will not forfeit the game.

The NBA was forced to postpone its entire slate of playoff fixtures on Wednesday after the Bucks refused to take to the court for their game against the Orlando Magic.

It followed a wave of anger that swept across the NBA after the shooting of Blake on Sunday.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha as he attempted to get into a car containing his three children.

Protests have erupted in Kenosha since the shooting, with two people killed after a man in civilian clothes opened fire on demonstrators with an assault rifle on Tuesday.

