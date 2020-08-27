Skip to main content
Indian stars Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting first child

Anushka Sharma is one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses, while Virat Kohli is a star batsman and caption of India's national cricket team
New Delhi (AFP)

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma announced Thursday they are expecting their first child in January.

Photos of Kohli and a pregnant Sharma were posted on the celebrity couple's social media accounts.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli tweeted.

The pair married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

Kohli, 31, is one of the world's top batsmen and captain of India's national cricket team.

Sharma, 32, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film "Zero", and has also been working on content for streaming platforms.

© 2020 AFP

