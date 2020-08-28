COVID-19 forces Wales to suspend sevens programme

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic has forced the suspension of the Wales men's Sevens programme "for the forseeable future" the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Friday.

WRU performance director Ryan Jones does not "view this announcement as the end of rugby sevens for the WRU in the long term".

Wales won the 2009 World Cup but were last in the World Rugby Sevens Series table when the pandemic forced the season to a premature halt in March.

Stars of the fifteen-a-side version of the game such as James Hook, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb came through the shorter form programme.

"The global nature of the pandemic and its financial implications -- including the disruption of the World Rugby Sevens Series -- has rendered the programme unsustainable in the current climate," read the WRU statement.

Jones said although regional rugby had begun -- albeit behind closed doors -- it was unlikely sevens would be gearing up for any competition until April next year.

However, the former Wales skipper said they would help any players who were trying to make the Team GB squad for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Scarlets flanker James Davies and Ospreys back-rower Sam Cross won Olympic silver medals -- they lost to Fiji in the final -- in the 2016 Games.

"We are committed to competing in world-class competition and continuing player development is an absolute priority for the WRU," said Jones.

"So we will be fully supporting our athletes with their Olympic aspirations.

"Having no sevens programme would be a loss to the national game, and as such I don't view this announcement as the end of rugby sevens for the Welsh Rugby Union in the long term."

