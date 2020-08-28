NBA teams practice Friday with playoff restart date unknown

NBA teams were scheduled to return to practice on Friday but the league did not immediately announce when playoff games would be scheduled to resume

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

NBA teams returned to practice Friday inside their coronavirus quarantine bubble with no word about when playoff games will resume following a protest shutdown over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The league released a Friday workout schedule for all teams remaining in the Disney World campus at Orlando, Florida, which indicated Friday would be a third consecutive day without games.

The Milwaukee Bucks began the sports protest movement Wednesday by not taking the court for their game against Orlando in the wake of the shooting of Blake, an African-American, at Kenosha in their home state of Wisconsin.

The NBA postponed all playoff games Wednesday and Thursday and said it hoped to resume play Friday or Saturday.

If the playoffs resume Saturday, they are expected to feature the games that would have been played on Wednesday with the next day's lineups to follow in order from the delay.

In the wake of the NBA's shutdown over the Blake shooting, other leagues have followed suit, with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the Women's NBA and the National Hockey League postponing games as well.

"Change doesn't happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!" tweeted four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Friday marked the 57th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr.-led March on Washington, a gathering to support civil and economic rights for African-Americans where King delivered his famous "I Have A Dream" speech.

MLB, which postponed seven games Thursday and three games Wednesday in support of racial justice, paid tribute Friday to Jackie Robinson, the first black player in the league.

MLB's annual Jackie Robinson Day, usually held April 15 to recall his historic first game but delayed this year by the Covid-19 pandemic, comes on the 75th anniversary of when Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey first spoke of the breaking of MLB's color barrier.

© 2020 AFP