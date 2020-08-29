Bucks and Magic relaunch NBA playoffs, social reform call

Players take a knee during the national anthem before the start of game five of the NBA playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

The NBA playoffs were back in action Saturday with the Milwaukee Bucks chasing a second-round playoff berth and a chance to amplify their call for social reform.

It was the Bucks' decision to boycott game five of their series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that brought the league to a standstill for three days.

Their stand -- joined by their opponents and other teams in the league and backed by NBA officials -- rippled through the rest of the US sports world, with games and training postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League, NFL and the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open as players called for racial justice and police reform.

With plans in place for concrete action in concert with NBA owners -- promoting voting as well as police and criminal justice reform legislation -- NBA players opted to finish out their coronavirus-disrupted season.

But there was a somber mood at the restart in the league's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, where there was a pre-game moment of silence in memory of former Trail Blazers star Cliff Roberts, Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson and actor Chadwick Boseman, who all died this week.

Roberts, 53, helped the Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals in his 18-year career that included an All-Star nod.

Olson, 85, mentored future NBA stars as he made the University of Arizona a college basketball power.

Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie "Black Panther" died at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer. The actor who also started in the Jackie Robinson baseball biopic "42", was remembered as a "close friend of the NBA."

The Bucks took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series into game five against the Magic.

They've been led by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has averaged 31 points 16 rebounds and more than six assists per game.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said that even as he prepared his team to return to action on court, the solidarity that emerged after days of meetings among players, coaches and NFL officials continued to resonate.

"This is a moment where I've learned from our players," he said. "They've made me better. To some degree they've led me, they've led us, to stand up and say 'Enough, we want change.'"

© 2020 AFP