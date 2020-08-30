Messi anonymous as Barca players gather for pre-season tests

A boy wearing a Lionel Messi shirt waits for the Argentinian to arrive for coronavirus tests at Barcelona's training ground on Sunday.

Barcelona (AFP)

Lionel Messi was not seen attending Barcelona's training ground for coronavirus tests on Sunday morning, raising the possibility he will boycott pre-season to force his way out of the club.

Barca's new coach Ronald Koeman and first-team players entered through the front entrance to the Ciutat Esportiva but Messi was not among them, according to AFP journalists at Sant Joan Despi.

Messi was due for testing at 10.15am, claimed reports in the Spanish press, but had already instructed the club through his lawyers that he would not be taking part.

Without passing a coronavirus test, Messi will be unable to attend Koeman's first pre-season training session on Monday, with the start of the new La Liga season less than two weeks away.

