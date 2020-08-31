Fourth seed Tsitsipas breezes into US Open second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves during his Men's Singles first round match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Day One of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2020

New York (AFP)

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the second round of the US Open on Monday with a straight-sets win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The Greek player needed just one hour and 38 minutes to dispose of the world number 41, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas, sixth on the ATP rankings, will play either Slovakian Jozef Kovalik, ranked 123 in the world, or American wildcard Maxime Cressy in round two.

Elsewhere in the men's draw on day one of the Flushing Meadows tournament, which is taking place without fans because of coronavirus, Frenchman Gilles Simon enjoyed a straightforward victory over Egypt's Mohamed Safwat.

The 35-year-old triumphed 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, also of France, defeated Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and 41 minutes.

World number one and overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic begins his hunt for an 18th Grand Slam on Arthur Ashe Stadium later on Monday.

