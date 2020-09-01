On-loan Mkhitaryan leaves Arsenal for Roma on permanent deal

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who spent last season on loan at AS Roma, is to stay with the Italian capital after both clubs agreed a permanent move

Rome (AFP)

Arsenal, on its site, said Monday evening it had agreed to terminate Mkhitaryan's contract by "mutual consent to allow him to join Roma as part of a final transfer".

The duration of his contract with Roma has not been specified and no fee has been disclosed.

The 31-year-old Armenian, who scored nine goals and made six assists in his first season in Italy, said he was "delighted" with the move.

"I love the city of #Roma, I love this club and I count the fans in my heart. I will give all of my effort in helping us achieve our goals!" he tweeted.

Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018, scoring nine goals and helping them to the 2019 Europa League final.

He has also played for Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Dortmund.

AS Roma, fifth last season, will play in the Europa League this season.

