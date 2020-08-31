Penarol sack ex-Man Utd star Forlan after poor results

Diego Forlan lasted less than a year in the Penarol job and five months of that was during the coroanvirus lockdown

Montevideo (AFP)

Former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan was sacked as coach of Uruguayan giants Penarol on Monday.

Media reports claimed the popular 40-year-old had been ditched due to poor results, although there was no confirmation from the club.

"I have no regrets, that's football," he said, adding that becoming the club's manager had been a "proud moment."

According to local media, club president Jorge Barrera informed Forlan of his sacking on Monday morning.

The decision came after a 2-0 weekend defeat to Wanderers in the Uruguayan league.

In 11 matches in charge, Forlan had guided the team to just four wins and as many defeats.

It was a meager return for Uruguay's most popular and successful club that is used to competing for trophies.

Local press reports claim he will be replaced by Mario Saralegui, who previously coached the club in 2008 and 2009.

Forlan, who won the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Uruguay finished fourth, only joined the club in December.

It was his first coaching appointment, although he played for Penarol between 2015-16.

As a player he helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa America for a record 15th time. He also won the Premier League with United in 2003 and the Europa League with Atletico seven years later.

He helped Penarol win the Uruguayan title in his only season with them and also played for Villarreal in Spain, Italy's Inter Milan, Argentina's Independiente and Internacional of Brazil.

