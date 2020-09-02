Chapman gets three-game ban, one each for Yankees-Rays managers

Players from the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays exchange words after the final out Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, a game that led to suspensions for both managers and Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman

New York (AFP)

New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman was issued a three-game ban by Major League Baseball on Wednesday while managers Aaron Boone and Kevin Cash were each given one-game suspensions.

The punishments, including fines for each of undisclosed amounts, were handed down after a benches-clearing confrontation at the conclusion of the Yankees' 5-3 victory over Cash's Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Cuban-born Chapman was disciplined for intentionally throwing a pitch near the head of Tampa Bay's Mike Brosseau in the top of the ninth inning. He has been punished before for intentional throwing at the head.

That prompted the teams to empty the benches and confront each other after the contest.

Yankees manager Boone was fined and banned as a result of Chapman's actions.

Cash was banned after being ejected from the game and post-game comments that included noting his teams have pitchers who can throw the ball hard and fast as well.

Boone and Cash were set to miss Wednesday's game between the clubs at Yankee Stadium. Unless appealed, Chapman's ban would start Wednesday as well.

The Rays own the best record in the American League at 25-12 while the Yankees are second to Tampa Bay in the AL East division at 20-14.

