Crying game takes Kenin into US Open second round

Second seed Sofia Kenin says crying helped her prepare for her first round victory over Yanina Wickmayer at the US Open on Tuesday

New York (AFP)

Sofia Kenin advanced to the second round of the US Open on Tuesday -- and then revealed that crying to herself beforehand had helped set up her straight-set win over Yanina Wickmayer.

The 21-year-old Moscow-born second seed from the United States needed just over an hour to score a 6-2, 6-2 win over her unseeded Belgian opponent at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

It was an ultimately comfortable win for Kenin, who is targeting a second Grand Slam singles title following her emotional victory at the Australian Open in Melbourne earlier this year.

Kenin -- who had suffered a surprisingly early exit at last week's Western & Southern Open tune-up tournament -- revealed afterwards she had been "stressed" ahead of Tuesday's opener.

"I wasn't feeling well. I just tried to tell myself, big targets. Don't go for too much. First round, Grand Slam, it's new. A lot of emotions," Kenin said.

"I just felt a little more emotional, everything. Had to let it out, had to let off some steam before the match. I handled it really well."

Asked how she had alleviated her pre-match butterflies, Kenin replied: "Crying. That's what I did. I mean, I had to let it out."

"That's not the answer that people would like to hear," she added. "But everyone knows in Aussie I was crying every day before my match. It's fine. It worked.

"I was just really nervous. I had to let it out and just regroup and just tell myself, it's the first match. Just try to get a nice groove, feel the court. I just felt like I was playing really well.

"Obviously there is no more tears."

Kenin will play Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the second round. Fernandez opened her campaign with a 6-4, 7-5, win over Vera Zvonareva on Tuesday.

"With Leylah, I have practiced a few times, so I kind of know her game more or less," she said. "She is a young rising star, playing some really good tennis. It's going to be a good matchup, and hopefully I can do well."

