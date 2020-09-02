European rugby chief eyes 'rare, exclusive' Club World Cup

Ireland's Conor Murray could face New Zealand's Aaron Smith for their domestic sides in a newly created Club World Cup

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Reported plans for a Club World Cup have been confirmed this week by the chief executive of the organisers of the European Champions Cup.

The new tournament is set to feature eight teams from the northern hemisphere and the same number from the south's Super Rugby, with the former possibly being the eight European Champions Cup quarter-finalists of that season.

"We have some basic principles, that it is played every four years to keep a rare and exclusive format. More than that, it devalues the product," European Professional Club Rugby chief executive Vincent Gaillard told AFP on Tuesday.

"We'll probably play in the same period, probably a bit tighter, on consecutive weekends. But it's still early.

"We're advancing. There's a unanimous agreement among our board that it's the EPCR that carries it," he added.

© 2020 AFP