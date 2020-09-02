Germany striker Volland swaps Leverkusen for Monaco

Advertising Read more

Monaco (AFP)

Germany striker Kevin Volland has left Bayer Leverkusen to sign a four-year contract with AS Monaco, the French league side announced Wednesday, in a deal worth around 11 million euros ($13 million).

As Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz hinted Monday, the 28-year-old Volland leaves Leverkusen after scoring 50 goals, creating 32 more, in 148 appearances over four years for the Bundesliga side.

This is the first time Volland has joined a club outside Germany.

He will link up with Monaco's new German head coach Nico Kovac, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last November, but earned his first Ligue 1 victory on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Metz.

Volland has also made 10 appearances for Germany, scoring a single goal in an 8-0 drubbing of minnows San Marino in 2016.

"His profile is that of a versatile striker, capable of playing up front, as a second striker or a winger on both sides," Monaco's sports director Paul Mitchell told the club's website.

"He is a player who works hard for the team with statistics that illustrate his goalscoring skills."

According to a club source, the transfer costs 11 million euros with various added bonuses.

Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes praised Volland's "exemplary commitment" over the last four years and said the striker leaves with the German club's blessing.

Leverkusen are also poised to lose Germany playmaker Kai Havertz, 21, who is expected to join Chelsea in the coming days in a transfer deal estimated to be worth 100 million euros.

© 2020 AFP