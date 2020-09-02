Who said what as Yates takes yellow jersey 'nobody wants'

Advertising Read more

Privas (France) (AFP)

Britain's Adam Yates took the Tour de France overall leader's yellow jersey in peculiar circumstances on Wednesday after the overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalised for taking on water in the final 20km.

Here AFP Sport looks at who said what about the incident:

"Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was on the bus and we were about to leave for the hotel when I got a call."

-- Yates

"It's an official decision from the jury so what can you do? If that's how it is so be it. I'll pick myself up tomorrow morning and we'll say no more about it."

-- Alaphilippe

"A photo for your scrapbook, yellow and green on the same day."

-- Deceuninck-Quick Step, who spoke too soon, after posting a photo of teammates Sam Bennett and Alaphilippe in the green jersey for best sprinter and yellow for race leader.

"I think its good. It shows they didn't make a difference for him just because he was French and wearing the yellow jersey. I myself once got a suspension - but that's another story."

-- Danish former rider Michael Rasmussen, now working with the media, who admitted doping in the past and was banned.

"Well, that was a day of major ups and downs for us. I finally got my first stage win on my first Tour, but poor Julian."

-- Green jersey sprint points leader Ireland's Sam Bennett, a teammate of Alaphilippe.

© 2020 AFP