Brady's NFL Buccaneers add rushing power in Fournette

NFL running back Leonard Fournette, waived Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will join an attack sparked by six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady

Miami (AFP)

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady saw his offensive unit for the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers add a new weapon Thursday by signing star running back Leonard Fournette.

The Bucs' revamped attack, directed by the 43-year-old former New England Patriots star quarterback who joined the club in March, gains a rusher who produced two 1,000-yard seasons in three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being waived Monday.

Fournette, 25, confirmed reports of the move by tweeting an image of himself in a Buccaneers' uniform.

The Bucs already have receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin plus unretired former Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back LeSean McCoy to provide plenty of threats for rival defenders.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians has said Ronald Jones will be the team's starting running back, but the backfield now has a host of running backs on a team that has not had a 1,000-yard season by a rusher since Doug Martin in 2015.

Fournette's deal is reportedly for one year at $3.5 million plus incentives.

Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, ran for a career-high 1,152 yards for the Jaguars last season and also caught 76 passes.

