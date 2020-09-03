Lineker to host refugee in his home

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Former England striker Gary Lineker has agreed to host a refugee to live in his home after criticising the British government's response to migrants crossing the English Channel.

Lineker, who finished as the top scorer at the 1986 World Cup, recently slammed the government's approach to refugees as "heartless" and lacking in "empathy".

Conservative MP Lee Anderson had accused Lineker of "virtue signalling" and suggested the pundit should house "the next boat of illegal immigrants".

Now former Tottenham and Barcelona star Lineker, who works as the host of the BBC's Premier League highlights show Match of the Day, is prepared to welcome a refugee into his home.

The 59-year-old told the Daily Mirror that the charity Refugees at Home would assess his house to see if it was suitable for his potential guest.

"I have had so much connection with refugees over the last couple of years," Lineker told the Mirror on Thursday.

"I have met scores of young refugees through football schemes and they are genuinely lovely kids and they appreciate any help they can get.

"I'm sure it will be fine. I have been thinking of doing something like that for a while.

"My kids are all grown up so I've got plenty of room, so if I can help on a temporary basis then I'm more than happy to do so. Why not?"

A record 409 people reached England after crossing the Channel on Wednesday.

Refugees at Home said: "We are so grateful for all the host applications that we receive, but are particularly delighted when people with such a high profile sign up to host."

© 2020 AFP